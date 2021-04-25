April 25, 2021

  • 55°

Letter: Real terrorists weren’t present Jan. 6

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 25, 2021

You’ve got to hand it to those Jan. 6 protesters at the Capitol. While they may have shot themselves in the foot for doing what they did, at least they went to the source of the problem.

Antifa and BLM would have just scurried off to other parts of D.C. to begin burning, looting and vandalizing.

Insurrection is defined as a violent uprising against an authority or government. The insurrection usually involves arms. None of this happened. Outside of a few doors and windows being blasted, that was it. Once inside, the protesters were reverent. Nothing was trashed and “MAGA” was not spray-painted all over the place.

There, people were not trying to overthrow the government. They were trying to get it back. They feel they have a been betrayed. This is not a new feeling; 2020 brought about the false Russia theories, pointless impeachment proceedings, a summer of riots and destruction and COVID-19 lockdowns. The suspicious nature of this last election was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

These people are not insurrectionists and certainly not domestic terrorists. Those titles apply to many of our politicians and also Antifa and BLM. It also applies to big tech and their censorship and the media and the press for their dishonesty and bias. There’s also Hollywood for its ignorance and academia for its indoctrination. These are the real terrorists — the ones who fundamentally want to change America.

It makes me sad to see what’s going on in the country today. I like America. Its shell always needed a little tweaking, but its her fundamentals that make people from all over the world continue to try and get here. All this hatred toward America seems so pointless and unnecessary. We’re not perfect, but we’re still good. Maybe the haters should join the Peace Corps for a few years and see how the rest of the world lives.

I’m not sure if it would make a difference. Some people just like to burn for the sake of burning.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

High School

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

News

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

Elections

 Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

News

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City

Crime

Blotter: April 23