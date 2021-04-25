Letter: Excitement building for Perkins Cafeteria

I am happy to see the “Perkins Cafeteria” sign on the former K&W Cafeteria building. I am looking forward to their grand opening.

I would like to request that whoever is in charge of the outside of the building put the arrows in the opposite direction of the way they were for K&W. They need to be where you can pull up to the door and assist a disabled person in exiting the car on the side of the entrance to the cafeteria. It was even worse if the disabled person were using a walker and had to walk all the way around the car to get to the entrance.

It would also be easier when a wheelchair is involved and can be taken from the trunk and set on the sidewalk instead of helping the person into the wheelchair on the side of traffic and then rolling him/her to the entrance.

K&W was referred to by many young people as “Kanes & Walkers” because a lot of the more experienced diners ate there. It was because older people were better cooks and knew how really good food was supposed to taste and the prices were more adaptable to fixed incomes. It was, as I hope Perkins Cafeteria will be, a great place of socialization for mature adults.

I hope to see you there before too long.

— Elaine C. Howle

China Grove