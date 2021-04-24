April 24, 2021

  • 48°
Charlotte forward Miles Bridges scored 25 for the Hornets on Friday night. (AP File Photo/Chuck Burton)

Bridges, Hornets battle back to beat Cavs 108-102

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets erased a 10-point second half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-102 on Friday night to secure a much-needed win.

P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier also each had 25 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham chipped in with 10 assists for the Hornets, who had entered the game having lost six of their last seven.
Collin Sexton had 28 points and Darius Garland scored 27 for the Cavaliers, who continue to struggle and have now lost six of their last eight.

Charlotte (29-30) entered the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to make up ground with 10 of its final 14 games at home.

So far, so good.

The score was tied at 78 entering the fourth quarter when the Hornets went on a 10-1 run behind driving three-point plays from Rozier and Brad Wanamaker to take a 93-85 with less than five minutes to play.
Bridges helped put the Cavs (21-37) away in the game’s closing minutes, scoring seven straight points during one stretch including a backbreaking 3 from the right corner to give the Hornets their largest lead at 95-85 with 1:31 left.

With Rozier and Graham shooting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range, the Hornets got some needed production from Washington and Bridges from deep. They were a combined 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.
Charlotte’s defense forced 17 turnovers.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was back on the bench after missing Wednesday night’s game because of personal reasons. … Taurean Prince, who scored 25 points and had four 3s in the fourth quarter of a 103-90 win over the Hornets on April 14, did not play because of left knee soreness.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller (coach’s decision) did not play despite the Hornets being at a significant height disadvantage. … Were outrebounded 47-37.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Wizards on Sunday night.
Hornets: Host the Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Should people be required to show 'vaccine passports' for travel and other situations where proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

News

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

Elections

 Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

News

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City

Crime

Blotter: April 23

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Georgia woman’s 2019 traffic stop started with 14-mile chase

News

Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

News

Rowan’s Sen. Ford backs ‘Election Integrity Act’ to move up absentee ballot deadlines

Business

Salisbury earns ranking on national list of best small cities to start a business

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to give minors convicted of murder a life sentence

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Salisbury Human Relations Council offering online Racial Wealth Gap Simulation

News

Bill seeking permanent daylight saving clears NC House

News

Friends describe Elizabeth City man killed by deputy

Business

With second hobbit house now complete, Cherry Treesort looks toward future expansion

College

Catawba Sports: 2021 Hall of Fame class announced

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison

Local

Overton dedicates tree to longtime volunteer Leon Zimmerman

Coronavirus

First dose COVID-19 vaccinations up to 24% in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: April 22

Crime

Lawsuit: Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff’s Office tore woman’s shoulder during traffic stop

Business

‘Believe me, they’ll be fresh’: Patterson Farm welcomes strawberry crop

Local

City appoints more members to boards, commissions, with 9 seats left to be filled

News

Virtual play groups the new norm at Smart Start