April 23, 2021

  • 48°

High school girls soccer: Mead scores five goals in West win

By Post Sports

Published 11:33 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan rolled 7-1 against Statesville on Friday in North Piedmont Conference action.

Anna Mead scored five goals.  Brittany Vanhoose and Lauren Corriher had one each.

Vanhoose had two assists, with Selma Mehmedovic, Mia Arntsen and Jillian Brown getting one each.

Karen Anaya made five saves.

The Falcons (5-7, 4-6) have completed the regular season.

Next for West is a conference tournament game on Tuesday at South Iredell.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: April 23

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Georgia woman’s 2019 traffic stop started with 14-mile chase

News

Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

News

Rowan’s Sen. Ford backs ‘Election Integrity Act’ to move up absentee ballot deadlines

Business

Salisbury earns ranking on national list of best small cities to start a business

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to give minors convicted of murder a life sentence

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Salisbury Human Relations Council offering online Racial Wealth Gap Simulation

News

Bill seeking permanent daylight saving clears NC House

News

Friends describe Elizabeth City man killed by deputy

Business

With second hobbit house now complete, Cherry Treesort looks toward future expansion

College

Catawba Sports: 2021 Hall of Fame class announced

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison

Local

Overton dedicates tree to longtime volunteer Leon Zimmerman

Coronavirus

First dose COVID-19 vaccinations up to 24% in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: April 22

Crime

Lawsuit: Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff’s Office tore woman’s shoulder during traffic stop

Business

‘Believe me, they’ll be fresh’: Patterson Farm welcomes strawberry crop

Local

City appoints more members to boards, commissions, with 9 seats left to be filled

News

Virtual play groups the new norm at Smart Start

Local

City meets in closed session to consult with attorney on two ongoing litigation cases

Education

Summit takes art out of the classroom, into the student’s home

Education

Education briefs: Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to RCCC

Business

County’s restaurant grant program dishes out funding to eight local eateries