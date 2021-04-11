April 11, 2021

  • 63°

Library Notes: The Libby app by OverDrive releases a new design and features

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

By Amber Covington
Rowan Public Library

Avid Overdrive users may have noticed several changes to the Libby app at the beginning of the month. Early April, Overdrive released Libby 9.0 to improve user capabilities. Libby, the mobile app which provides access to digital collections of Rowan Public Library, now allows users the option to receive push or email notifications for magazines, the ability to sync a wish list between the OverDrive app to Libby, and boasts a new app layout design for users accessing their account.

With the new customizable options, users have the option to use smart tags. This feature allows notifications for magazines. Instead of guessing when a new issue is available, use the Notify Me feature to receive a text or email notification. Currently, the app states this feature is coming soon for books and audiobooks. Also, Overdrive App users are now able share and sync their wish lists to Libby using a single tag. This allows items to be borrowed using the Overdrive app or Libby app.

Browsing for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines looks different within the app. One feature on the homepage for the library’s collection displays titles in group labels such as new, popular, subject matter, availability or a random selection. The new homepage allows users to customize items that appear first and will continue to update to show items that are of interest to the account holder. The updated footer near the bottom of the screen has updated icons that allow easy navigation within the app. It permits users to search for titles faster and review items on the shelf currently checked out or on hold.

Check out the new features in Libby today with your library card and pin number. Need help with downloading or finding a feature on the app? Online resources are available at help.libbyapp.com. For guided assistance, visit or call your nearest Rowan Public Library branch.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Meet the need’: Rowan County Health Department looks to add to vaccination options

Local

Seaford is first woman in county hired for town manager position since the ’90s

Local

Colonial Spring Frolic makes a comeback to kick off museum’s year

Local

Concord City Council wants to name bridge for fallen officer, Rowan native

Education

RSS administration will recommend selling Faith Elementary property to charter school

Business

Inspired by advice from father-in-law, Angela Mills launches her own business in memory of him

Local

Rowan County Democrats re-elect leaders, pass resolutions

Local

Baseball: Memories come alive in Ferebee book

Local

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, local groups reflect on detecting abuse in a virtual world

Business

Biz Roundup: Small Business Center announces spring slate of workshop for business owners

Clubs

Kiwanis Pancake Festival starts Friday

Local

Rowan fire marshal seeks to clear up confusion, worry caused by solicitation letter

Education

Fun every day: Fifth anniversary for Yadkin Path Montessori School

Nation/World

Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for support for Philip

News

North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

News

Cooper OKs bill offering K-12 students summer school option

High School

High school football: Playoff time means get ready for ‘big-boy football’

High School

High school football: Hornets overpower South to secure playoff spot

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald won’t be released despite deteriorating health

Business

Amazon warehouse workers reject union in Alabama

Nation/World

Ex-NFL player’s brain to be probed for trauma-related harm after Rock Hill shootings

Education

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

Education

Cooper OKs bill offering K-12 students summer school option

High School

High school football: Record night for Pinckney as East cruises; Carson wins thriller in OT