April 10, 2021

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Duke University will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination to student health officials before they can enroll for the fall semester, the school’s president said Friday.

A statement from Duke President Vincent Price says the policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the fall semester.

Price says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

The statement says students and employees who have not yet received a vaccination from Duke are urged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

The school cannot guarantee that its supply of vaccines will continue at the same rate, and said those who miss the opportunity to get vaccinated will have to obtain a vaccination from another health care provider or a public health agency and provide confirmation to student health officials.

Other universities including Brown, Cornell, Notre Dame, Northeastern and Rutgers have announced plans for similar vaccine requirements.

In March, Duke University enacted a stay-in-place order for all undergraduate students following a spike in COVID-19 cases that officials blamed largely on students attending fraternity rush events. In one week, more than 180 students were in isolation after testing positive, and another 200 students were in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.

