Millbridge Elementary Third Quarter Honor Roll

A Honor Roll:

Third grade: Maggie Baker, Troy Krieg, Bryce Mattern, Cooper Miller, Ava Nail, Ali Robbins, Kelsey Sloop, Allison Ferguson, Jude Mullis, Kevin Alvarez, Braxton Beaver, Peyton Branham, Carter Grindstaff, Abigail Kluttz, Claire Wells, Sawyer Wells, Halle Fox, Molly Hale, Addy More, Chipper Rohletter and Hudson Sechler.

Fourth grade: Luke Bame, Hope Bostian, Lila Canup, Milli Fagan, Addison Farmer, Emma Houghton, Coen Overby, Noah Young, Cameron Davis, Ava Hainor and Emory Stewart.

Fifth grade: James Moore, Kierra Shulenburger, Trexler Yon, Aiden Vega, Jack Baker, Jeremy Haney, Carson Raper, Ava Robbins, Lily Stallings, Hayden Vail, Aubrey Wright, Andrea Muravska, Kamryn Sigmon, Maddox Houghton, Hope Julian, Ashley Shell and Allie Toler.

AB Honor Roll:

Collegiate honors

Brittany Gaddis, of Granite Quarry, North Carolina, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gaddis was initiated at North Carolina State University.