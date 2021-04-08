April 8, 2021

  • 75°

Landis man airlifted after being crushed in porch collapse

By Natalie Anderson

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

LANDIS — A man working on his house Thursday morning was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health after being injured and trapped under a collapsed porch.

Public Safety Director Zachary Lechette said around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday the Landis Fire Department responded to a call in the 400 block of East Rice Street of a structural collapse with one subject trapped under the roof. Lechette said the homeowner was conducting renovations on his front porch before it collapsed on top of him.

After securing and shoring up the porch, Landis firefighters worked with the help of Kannapolis Fire Department, China Grove Fire Department, Rowan County Rescue Squad and Rowan County Emergency Management Services to pull the man from under the porch deck. Lechette estimates about 30 minutes passed from receiving the call to extricating the victim.

Lechette said EMS transported the man to South Main Street in Landis, where he was airlifted to the hospital by Novant Health. Lechette said the man suffered injuries such as bruises and obvious fractures from being crushed, but the extent of trauma and internal injuries was unknown. Lechette said the man was conscious and talking to responders as he was being transported.

Lechette said the roof has been stabilized and the property has been turned over to the homeowner for insurance claims.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported Thursday

Landis

Landis man airlifted after being crushed in porch collapse

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

Crime

One man faces conspiracy, larceny charges, two still sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Local

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Business

Two major economic development projects planned for southern Rowan County

Education

Local nursing students maneuver through hurdles during pandemic

Coronavirus

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Simms-Maddox to speak at Livingstone’s virtual Women in History program

Business

City to host Q&A session to discuss initiative to increase Black-owned businesses

Local

Rowan County Democrats to host virtual convention Saturday

Local

City appropriates $1 million from water, sewer fund to upgrade utility meter infrastructure

College

College softball: Arnott helps Indians split doubleheader

Local

With new county solar energy system rules ratified, these are the major changes

Business

Chamber will celebrate 95th annual meeting virtually, with several ‘fun twists’

Education

Publicly funded NC Pre-K seats available now

Nation/World

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

Nation/World

Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

Nation/World

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area

News

Bond set for father, daughter in Lexington murder case

Nation/World

Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

Nation/World

Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction

Crime

Blotter: April 7