Education briefs: Simms-Maddox to speak at Livingstone’s virtual Women in History program

SALISBURY — Livingstone College celebrates women in history with a virtual program Saturday featuring author M.J. Simms-Maddox.

The Livingstone College Katharine W. Osborne Women in History Program will begin at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

A South Carolina native, Simms-Maddox is an author and the publisher of the “Priscilla Series.” She earned her doctorate in political science from The Ohio State University and now lives in North Carolina.

Simms-Maddox has served as a legislative aide in the Ohio Senate, operated a public relations agency and is a retired tenured professor in political science from Florida A&M University, Livingstone College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Wilberforce University.

Simms-Maddox has written mostly mysteries and thrillers since 1999. Her debut as a fiction writer was “Priscilla Engaging in the Game of Politics.” The author is affiliated with the African Literature Association, the American Association of University Women, the Chanticleer Authors’ Conference, the North Carolina Writers’ Network and the Women’s National Book Association.

The program will also feature Kim Sheeks, also known as the “Hat Lady.” A retired educator and

storyteller, Sheeks will share humorous stories about hats —and she has lots of them.

Deborah Johnson, United Negro College Fund director at Livingstone College and program coordinator for the luncheon, is encouraging all women to wear hats on Zoom for the annual hat contest. Rosalind Mitchell of Livingstone College will serve as mistress of ceremony for the program, of which Food Lion is a corporate sponsor.

The Women in History Brunch started in 2000. Katharine W. Osborne, former educator, writer, philanthropist and donor, sponsored a writer’s symposium at Catawba College and wanted to do something similar at Livingstone College. The program was sponsored by Osborne until her death.

“Though it was designed to expose students at Livingstone College to African-American writers, I think it did much more,” Johnson said. “It exposed our community as well to the various literary genres written by African-American women.”

Hood Seminary announces new graduate programs

The mission of Hood Theological Seminary is to prepare women and men for

bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world. Hood continues to live

its mission through the creation of a new master of arts in chaplaincy program and two new

graduate certificate programs.

Master of Arts in Chaplaincy: A 72-hour degree for individuals

who desire to develop an approach to spiritual care, who possess authentic concern for

humankind, and who desire to gain academic and clinical knowledge regarding the

spiritual, caregiver, emotional, pastoral support and chaplain roles in diverse contexts.

For those who desire, it also includes post-graduation board certification eligibility.

Graduate Certificate Programs:

General Theological Studies Certificate Program: Designed for students

seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for Christian ministry and/or discerning

whether they are called to pursue a Master of Divinity degree. This is a 15-hour program.

seeking to prepare themselves on a basic level for Christian ministry and/or discerning whether they are called to pursue a Master of Divinity degree. This is a 15-hour program. Biblical Studies Certificate Program: Designed for students seeking to prepare

themselves on a basic level for advanced biblical study. This is a 15-hour program.

All persons with an accredited baccalaureate degree or its equivalent are eligible to apply, along with those who graduated with a GPA of 3.0 or higher from an accredited associated degree program.

Upcoming Hood Seminary events throughout April

Hood Theological Seminary will host three meet and greet virtual information sessions in April. These

sessions are for anyone interested in learning more about Hood, or thinking about becoming a student.

The information sessions will take place on April 9, 16 and 18 at 7p.m. Please RSVP online.

The Center For Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary will present “Keeping It Real: Mental Health In the Church and Community During the Season of Pandemic and Beyond,” as a virtual event April 27.

2021.

This didactic will be titled “Moral Injury and Spiritual Care.” Attendees can register online. The presenter will be Rev. Ryan P. Parker. The event will run from from 10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

For more information and questions please contact: Rev. Karen L. Owens, Director,

Center For Chaplaincy, Hood Theological Seminary, kowens@hoodseminary.edu.

Partners in learning to host virtual special needs conference

Partners in Learning will have its annual Special Needs Mini-Conference next week

Partners In Learning, in partnership with Smart Start Rowan, will sponsor the virtual conference Better Together at Home. The conference will emphasize the importance of maintaining

balance of family, mental health, and children with special needs in school and at home

through several virtual sessions.

Amanda Faggart, beloved mental health counselor and mom, will share her tips on parenting a child with special needs during the pandemic. She will discuss techniques to teach self-management, problem solving, and relationship building with your child at 1 p.m. on Tuesday

Paula Yost, a yoga instructor, mental health counselor, mother of a special needs child, and

an advocate for the community, will speak on mental health support and share her tried and

true panic attack prevention tips at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ashley Deaton, occupational therapist and a mother of a child with special needs will share

how to have a “Sensory Diet on a Budget,” 1 p.m. on April 15.

Lastly, Alana Lannello, behavior analyst from North Carolina Autism Society, will present

how to promote communication and social engagement in young children with autism at 1 p.m. on April 16.

Registration is open to the public. Registration is required via Zoom due to the pandemic. To register, visit epartnersinlearning.org/upcoming-events/ or call 704-638-9020.

Partners In Learning serves as the Model Inclusive Center providing care to children 6

weeks through 5 years old in Rowan County. The center cares for more than 200 children. It

is the only program in Rowan County accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The organization serves children on site and throughout the community, as well as, in the

children’s homes. For more information about the center, visit epartnersinlearning.org.

NC Teacher of the Year will be announced Friday

The teacher will be selected from regional finalists throughout the state. These are the candidates:

Northeast: Jennifer Attkisson, White Oak Elementary, Edenton-Chowan Schools

Southeast: Jennifer Bryan, South Brunswick High School, Brunswick County Schools

North Central: Eugenia Floyd, Mary Scroggs Elementary, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Sandhills: Nicole Rivers, Gray’s Creek High School, Cumberland County Schools

Piedmont Triad: Kelly Poquette, E.M. Yoder Elementary, Alamance-Burlington School System

Southwest: Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, Piedmont IB Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Northwest: Erin Ellington, Mabel School (Watauga County Schools)

West: Susanna Cerrato, Ira B. Jones Elementary (Asheville City Schools)

Charter schools: Jeremy White, West Lake Preparatory Academy

The Teacher of the Year will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession as supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The honoree will receive the use during her or his period of service a new vehicle, leased from Flow Automotive, LLC, the opportunity to attend a seminar at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), a mobile device from Lenovo valued at approximately $1,600, an engraved vase, a one-time cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp, a prize pack and opportunity to be honored during a football game from NC State Athletics, support from No Kid Hungry NC, a one-time cash award of $1,000 from Bojangles and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC.

North Carolina has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970, helping to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing teacher leaders who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina.