April 8, 2021

  • 79°

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:31 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A 51-year-old Salisbury man faces embezzlement charges.

Jesse Burgess is accused of transferring $4,200 from an account owned by Quality Transportation to a personal account. He was charged Tuesday and given a $2,500 bond.

Burgess is a former employee of Quality Transport. His last day was in October 2020, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Burgess allegedly still had access to the company’s bank account after he left the business.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday overdosed in the 100 block of Broom Street in Rockwell.

• Michael Shunta Bost, 40, was charged Tuesday with being a habitual felon.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 39, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny.

• Gabriel Lynn Frick, 19, was charged Tuesday with having a fictitious tag or license plate.

• Jerry Edmund Laster, 40, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Ferndale Drive in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Citi Trends on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Rodney Withers, 25, was charged Wednesday with simple assault and battery.

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

