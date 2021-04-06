Letter: What more evidence is needed?

Now that ex-officer Buddy Hampton is gone from the Salisbury Police Department, when is he going to be brought up on animal abuse charges? What more evidence is needed?

The officers that laughed and wondered if the cameras were on should also face charges for failing to report this abuse. Again, what more evidence is needed? Where is the prosecutor in all this? Why hasn’t he or she stepped forward and done their job?

It seems like another cover-up is in progress here. The boys in blue are above the law and it doesn’t pertain to them. When is common sense going to prevail?

— Gary Holder

Harrisburg