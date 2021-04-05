April 5, 2021

  • 45°

Newton Grove police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

By News Service Report

Published 12:45 am Monday, April 5, 2021

NEWTON GROVE (AP) — Authorities say that a police officer from North Carolina’s Sampson County has died in a single-car crash.

WNCN reports that the accident occurred Saturday night and involved an officer from the Newton Grove Police Department.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton. The patrol said that he was driving to begin his shift in a department-owned Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard.

Authorities said that he was not pursuing anyone and did not have the lights and sirens activated. The highway patrol said that he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren said in a statement.

