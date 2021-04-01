April 1, 2021

Blotter: Woman at same address as Tuesday shooting charged with felony larceny

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman was charged with felony larceny after allegedly stealing cash from someone who gave her a ride.

Sky Nicole Allison, 28, was charged on Tuesday in connection to a Saturday incident. She allegedly received a ride from someone and stole $80 from the center console.

She was arrested on the same block on the same date as a response to a shooting on East Lafayette Street on Tuesday.

In other police reports:

• Tristen Lewis Butler, 20, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on Miracle Drive in Salisbury on Monday.

• A woman was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Needmore Road in Woodleaf on Monday.

• There was a report of a found body on Lincolnton Road on Tuesday.

• A man was assaulted on Phillips Avenue in Landis on Monday

• A vehicle was stolen on Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury on Friday. A report was taken on Monday.

• There was a report of a found body on Cool Springs Road in Landis on Monday.

 

