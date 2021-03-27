March 28, 2021

High school football: Scores from Friday and Saturday

By Post Sports

Published 9:14 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021

Friday scores

Alexander Central 35,  St. Stephens 28

Anson County 43, Monroe Central 0

Apex Middle Creek 42, Raleigh Enloe 7

Ashe County 41, East Wilkes 0

Asheville 48, Morganton Freedom 6

Asheville Reynolds 42, North Buncombe 13

Asheville Roberson 35, Asheville Erwin 27

Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14

Boonville Starmount 33, North Wilkes 0

Brevard 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 20

Burlington Cummings 73, Carrboro 20

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 34, Owen 14

Cameron Union Pines 40, Southern Lee 7

Cary Panther Creek 43, Athens Drive 13

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 70, Berry Tech 7

Charlotte Catholic 37, Monroe Parkwood 14

Charlotte Independence 31,  Garinger 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 49, North Meck 20

Charlotte Myers Park 58, East Meck 0

Charlotte Olympic 35, West Mecklenburg 6

Charlotte Providence 47,  Harding 0

Cherokee 42, Hayesville 17

Christ the King 32, Bessemer City 28

Claremont Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0

Clayton Cleveland 34, Clayton 27

Clinton 28, East Duplin 27

Cornelius Hough 50, West Charlotte 14

Davidson Community School 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 14

Durham Jordan 41, Durham Riverside 34

East Forsyth 42, Pfafftown Reagan 12

Eastern Alamance 47, Eden Morehead 0

Eastern Randolph 42, Trinity Wheatmore 8

Eliz. City Northeastern 39,  First Flight 7

Erwin Triton 40, Western Harnett 20

Fayetteville Britt 7, Hoke County 2

Fayetteville Sanford 14, Pine Forest 13

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40,  Swett 6

Forest City Chase 51, East Rutherford 8

Franklin 41, East Henderson 0

Friendship 22, Holly Springs 18

Fuquay-Varina 42, South Garner 12

Garner 34, Apex 29

Gastonia Ashbrook 35, Belmont Cramer 27

Goldsboro Rosewood 47, Rose Hill Union 0

Gray’s Creek 42, Fayetteville Smith 0

Greensboro Dudley 51,  Parkland 0

Greenville Conley 50, Pikeville Aycock 13

Greenville Rose 52, Southern Wayne 0

Havelock 43, Jacksonville Northside 0

Hendersonville 23, Canton Pisgah 21

Hertford County 29, Currituck County 7

High Point Central 16, Greensboro Page 14

Hope Mills South View 59,  Byrd 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 30,  Rocky River 16

Jacksonville 56, Swansboro 6

Kernersville McGuinness 34, S. Stokes 29

Kinston 50, North Lenoir 0

Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 6

Lee County 38, Harnett Central 0

Lenoir Hibriten 49, East Burke 0

Louisburg 35, Granville Central 15

Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38

Matthews Butler 52, Hickory Ridge 14

Monroe 35, Monroe Piedmont 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Cherryville 14

Mooresville 14, Huntersville Hopewell 2

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 26

Mount Airy 33, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Mount Pleasant 39, Forest Hills 12

Murphy 50, Rosman 0

New Bern 41, South Central Pitt 13

Newton Grove Midway 40,  Kenan 20

Newton-Conover 27, North Lincoln 16

North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7

North Henderson 35, Enka 10

North Moore 48,  Spring Creek 16

North Pitt 46, North Johnston 21

North Stanly 15, North Rowan 0

North Surry 37, Surry Central 34

Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham Co. 7

Northern Nash 39, Franklinton 12

Northwest Guilford 33, Ragsdale 7

Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 26

Pamlico County 26, Northampton 20

Perquimans 54, Manteo 6

Pinetown Northside 38, Riverside Martin 20

Pittsboro Northwood 10, Orange 7

Polk County 42, Avery County 20

Princeton 56, North Duplin 12

R-S Central 21, Belmont South Point 19

Raleigh Leesville Road 48, SE Raleigh 6

Raleigh Millbrook 56, Raleigh Sanderson 42

Randleman 38, Trinity 0

Red Springs 27, East Bladen 14

Reidsville 78, Graham 0

Richmond County 48, Lumberton 8

Roanoke Rapids 34, Oxford Webb 0

Robbinsville 38, Swain County 6

Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 26

Rolesville 36, Wake Forest 3

Salemburg Lakewood 38,  Hobbton 37

Salisbury 28, Central Davidson 6

South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Laney 0

South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14

South Columbus 49, West Columbus 18

South Granville 34, Bunn 0

South Johnston 46, Smithfield-Selma 29

South Mecklenburg 17, A.L. Brown 14

South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 8

SW Edgecombe 33, Farmville Central 18

Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0

Southern Durham 56, Cedar Ridge 7

Southern Nash 64, Wilson Hunt 35

Southern Pines Pinecrest 14, Scotland 13

Southwest Guilford 24, Western Guilford 17

Spring Lake Overhills 53,  Westover 19

Tarboro 64, Chocowinity Southside 0

Valdese Draughn 25, Newton Foard 17

Wake Forest Heritage 36, Knightdale 16

Wallace-Rose Hill 54, Goldsboro 7

Washington 74, South Lenoir 48

Watauga County 25, McDowell County 12

Waynesville Tuscola 42, West Henderson 14

Wendell Corinth Holders 28,  Wakefield 22

West Brunswick 45, Topsail 21

West Caldwell 24, Morganton Patton 14

West Carteret 36, Jacksonville White Oak 0

West Forsyth 42,  RJ Reynolds 12

West Johnston 38, East Wake 27

West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 7

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0

West Stanly 24, Montgomery Central 0

Western Alamance 49, Northeast Guilford 6

Wilkes Central 44, Alleghany County 6

Wilmington Hoggard 42, N. Brunswick 14

Wilson Beddingfield 54, Nash Central 0

Winston-Salem Carver 20,  Atkins 19

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50,  Smith 6

Zebulon B. Vance 35, Lake Norman 16

Saturday scores

South Iredell 32, East Rowan 15

Southern Alamance 15, Eastern Guilford 12

West Cabarrus 7, Northwest Cabarrus 0

