Letter: One-way ticket to Florida
I hope all Post readers enjoyed the articles in Sunday’s editorials by Carol Pomeroy, a welcome honest voice with a fresh and frank assessment of the years of lies from which we have just emerged, and the usual nonsense from Richard Roberts.
By the way, Trump is running a want ad on Fox seeking a caddie/shoe shine person and offers a one-way plane ticket to Florida.
— W.L. Poole
Salisbury
You Might Like
Editorial: Dream starts to come true in downtown Kannapolis
A game Tuesday between the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Appalachian State University provided a sneak peak of... read more