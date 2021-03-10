Juvenile shot in the leg on NC 801

WOODLEAF — A 17-year-old walking near the Rowan County border late Tuesday was shot in the leg, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old called 911 around 11:30 p.m. and told dispatchers someone in a car shot him in the leg before the call disconnected. The dispatcher wasn’t able to get the juvenile on the phone when calling back.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the juvenile at the intersection of Depot Road and N.C. 801, which is between Woodleaf and Cooleemee. Emergency medical personnel said the juvenile, whose family lives in Salisbury, was shot close to his pelvis in the right thigh. His injuries were not life threatening.

Two men arrived at the scene after the victim messaged them on Facebook. In those messages, said Maj. John Sifford, the victim said he had been robbed and asked the two men to meet at Misenheimer Dairy Road, which is in the same area.

Several shell casings were found. The Rowan Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile didn’t describe the type of vehicle used or details of the shooting other than to say a silver passenger car was driving toward Davie County and people inside shot at him.