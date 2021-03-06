March 6, 2021

High school football: Friday’s scores

By Post Sports

Published 2:42 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Andrews 36, Swain County 14

Apex Middle Creek 40, Apex 0

Ashe County 43, Elkin 14

Asheville 13, Waynesville Tuscola 12

Asheville Reynolds 49, Asheville Erwin 29

Asheville Roberson 34, Enka 7

Belmont South Point 44, East Gaston 6

Bessemer City 18, Monroe Union Academy 6

Boonville Starmount 14, Alleghany County 7

Brevard 19, North Iredell 7

Burlington Cummings 88, Greensboro Smith 74

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 40, Hendersonville 27

Canton Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21

Cape Fear 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Central Davidson 66, Lexington 7

Charlotte Independence 15, East Mecklenburg 9

Charlotte Olympic 28, South Mecklenburg 3

Charlotte Providence 27, Charlotte Berry Tech 7

Claremont Bunker Hill 32, Newton Foard 7

Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12

Clayton Cleveland 62, Wendell Corinth Holders 15

Clinton 42, Jacksonville Northside 21

Concord 41, Monroe Central 7

Concord Robinson 45, Northwest Cabarrus 7

Cornelius Hough 37, Mooresville 6

Croatan 24, Southwest Onslow 21

Currituck County 57, Camden County 0

Davie County 35, West Rowan 7

East Bend Forbush 41, Surry Central 7

East Bladen 35, South Columbus 21

East Burke 43, West Iredell 6

East Lincoln 41, Lincolnton 0

Eastern Alamance 21, Person 12

Edenton Holmes 43, Elizabeth City Northeastern 22

Fairmont 34, West Bladen 30

Fayetteville Westover 33, Fayetteville Smith 32, OT

Franklinton 27, Bunn 0

Friendship 43, South Garner 0

Fuquay-Varina 17, Raleigh Wakefield 12

Goldsboro 21, Anson County 7

Goldsboro Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24

Granville Central 32, Oxford Webb 12

Gray’s Creek 34, Fayetteville Sanford 32

Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 13

Greensboro Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20

Greensboro Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7

Greenville Rose 40, Wilson Fike 20

Havelock 56, Wallace-Rose Hill 7

Hickory Ridge 46, Charlotte Garinger 0

High Point Central 10, High Point Andrews 7

Hoke County 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 8

Holly Springs 17, Garner 6

Hope Mills South View 12, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Jacksonville 32, East Duplin 27

Jamestown Ragsdale 21, Southwest Guilford 20

Kannapolis A.L. Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29, OT

Kinston 46, South Lenoir 0

Knightdale 21, East Wake 0

Lake Norman 29, Charlotte Mallard Creek 24

Lawndale Burns 14, Forest City Chase 0

Lee County 30, Spring Lake Overhills 27

Lenoir Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6

Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20

Marshville Forest Hills 14, Cameron Union Pines 12

Matthews Butler 42, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21

Matthews Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3

McDowell County 21, Hickory St. Stephens 18

Mitchell County 26, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14

Monroe 33, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 17

Monroe Parkwood 36, Monroe Sun Valley 19

Montgomery Central 24, Graham 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Cherryville 7

Morganton Freedom 28, Hickory 16

Mount Pleasant 27,  Carson 21

Murphy 35, Franklin 14

Newton Grove Midway 33, Salemburg Lakewood 0

North Buncombe 54, Madison County 27

North Edgecombe 12, Gates County 0

North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0

North Henderson 13, West Henderson 8

North Lincoln 34, West Mecklenburg 0

North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18

North Stanly 24, Chatham Central 15

North Stanly 24, North Moore 15

North Stokes 36, Newton Grove Hobbton 20

Northern Durham 45, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 18

Northern Guilford 67, Northeast Guilford 6

Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13

Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13

Perquimans 30, North Pitt 24

Pfafftown Reagan 44, South Iredell 16

Pittsboro Northwood 7, Chapel Hill 6

Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14

Princeton 52, Pamlico County 28

Raleigh Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6

Raleigh Broughton 9, Southeast Raleigh 6

Raleigh Leesville Road 24, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Richmond County 42, Southern Pines Pinecrest 35

Robbinsville 38, Hayesville 14

Robert B. Glenn 40, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Rockingham County 41, Mayodan McMichael 8

Rolesville 42, Rocky Mount 7

Scotland 41, Pembroke Swett 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 48, Rose Hill Union 0

Shelby 38, R-S Central 22

Shelby Crest 55, Belmont Cramer 24

Smithfield-Selma 38, North Johnston 0

South Central Pitt 22, Eastern Wayne 0

South Granville 29, Warren County 20

South Johnston 20, Erwin Triton 19

South Rowan 7, East Davidson 3

South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6

Southern Alamance 24, Asheboro 0

Southern Durham 20, Orange 0

Southern Guilford 14, Burlington Williams 7

Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 8

Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18

Swannanoa Owen 47, East Henderson 0

Swansboro 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 12

Tarboro 34, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Thomasville Ledford 33, West Davidson 14

Topsail 54, New Hanover County 32

Wake Forest Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22

Walkertown 30, Winston-Salem Carver 8

Washington Academy 41, North Lenoir 19

Watauga County 21, Alexander Central 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Piedmont 10

West Brunswick 29, Wilmington Laney 6

West Cabarrus 16, Concord Cox Mill 0

West Charlotte 24, North Mecklenburg 12

West Craven 26, Ayden-Grifton 21

West Forsyth 45, Greensboro Page 0

West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14

West Stokes 31, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20

Western Alamance 47, Eden Morehead 0

Wilkes Central 34, North Wilkes 7

Wilmington Hoggard 49, Wilmington Ashley 6

Wilson Hunt 27, Wilson Beddingfield 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 62, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

Winston-Salem Prep 38, Bartlett Yancey 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fayetteville Britt vs. Lumberton, ppd.

 

