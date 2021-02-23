Letter: Bring charges in criminal court if crimes were committed
The president can be impeached by the House, but the Senate cannot try a citizen for impeachment. This is why the chief justice would not show up.
If the previous president committed a crime, then charge him in criminal court.
The Senate voted for a Senate trial. This is the same legislative body that approved the Tenure of Office Act of 1867 to get Andrew Johnson.
— Stan Berkshire
Salisbury
