Rowan Republicans schedule 2021 convention, precinct meetings

The annual Rowan Republican Convention and precinct meetings will be held Saturday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. virtually through Zoom.

Participants can connect through computer, cellphone app or phone call (cell or landline). All Rowan County Republicans, registered as such with the Board of Elections by Jan. 31, are invited to participate.

The party will be voting on a new officers and members at large for the executive committee (two-year terms) and covering additional important information for Rowan County Republicans.

Precinct meetings will be held prior to the convention. New precinct chairs and vice chairs will be elected for the next two-year term. Each person must attend your precinct meeting to be eligible to vote at the convention.

To register, got to the party website rowan.nc.gop and look for the 2021 Rowan County Convention link. If you do not have access to a computer, call 980-643-0024 to register. Links for the precinct meetings and the convention will be provided to registered participants.

Registration closes Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. You must be registered by that time to participate.

If you have any questions, call 980-643-0024 or email RowanRepublicanCommunications@gmail.com.

Printed tickets are not needed for this event.