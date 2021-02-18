Education shoutouts
January Bostian Elementary Good Citizens
The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out as exemplary citizens for this month. These students have all gone above and beyond what is expected of them at school.
Kindergarten- Jada Revels, Sawyer Vanhoy, Madeline Woodie, Caroline Cruse, Hutson Overcash, Elliott Troiano, Jayden Henriksen
First grade: Cara Johnson, Seiry Leon Ruiz, Scarlett Adams, Brooklyn Johnson, Dorie Clark, Tate, Corriher, Fabion Espinoza.
Second grade: London Linker, Riley Finney, Christopher Leon Ruiz, Lincoln Taylor, Regan Gamble, Mason Beaver
Third grade: Coraline Woodie, Brayden Overcash, Miriam Stover, Logan Linker, River Baber, Bristol Lawrence.
Fourth grade: Brielle Paulin, Camden Coffey, Greenleigh Burridge, Reece Burleyson, Harriet Jordan, Justin Bestgen.
Fifth grade: Braxdon Bowlin, Gavin Norris, Morgan Hall, Triton Wood, Addison Page, Parker Lahrmer.
Collegiate honors
Cody Hand, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Ohio University.
Marissa Brinkley, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at The University of Tampa.
Tyler Russell, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools celebrating CTE Month in an unusual year
SALISBURY — Career and Technical Education National Appreciation Month is a time for public schools to recognize the career clusters... read more