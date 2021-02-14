Lynna Clark column: Follow the recipe

By Lynna Clark

As you probably know by now, my hubby David is a fantastic cook. He just knows stuff: Like how to combine the simplest ingredients into a one-dish wonder that causes unbridled yummy noises to flow as I delicately woof down whatever he’s concocted. Plus, he never seems to need a recipe. For instance, the other night he made a chicken and rice dish with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Apparently he has a secret supply of angel nectar stashed somewhere with our emergency beans because the broth was heavenly. I slurped it down like it was my last meal. Of course that’s currently how I roll in every part of my life. One can’t assume too much at my age. We don’t even buy green bananas.

Unlike Chef David, I like to bake and I always use a recipe. Never have I thrown stuff into a bowl all willy-nilly and exclaimed happily at the results. In fact, I now have a system whereby I put all the ingredients to the left of the mixer then as they are used I move them to the right of the mixer so I can remember if I’ve added them or not. It’s a good system. That way I hardly ever leave the pumpkin out of the pumpkin bread anymore.

The other morning, I came across a passage in scripture that seems to combine both mine and David’s style. It’s a great recipe.

“He that would love life and see good days:

Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from telling lies

Turn away from evil

Do good

Search for peace and work to keep it”

Not only do we get a rather easy formula for loving life. We also get a promise that the Lord will answer our prayers.

“For the eyes of the Lord watches over those who do right, and his ears are open to their prayers.”

Then comes the warning: “But the Lord turns his face against those who do evil.” Sheesh. Ain’t nobody gonna want that!

So if you’re like David and you just know stuff, toss goodness and peace into your life, refrain from negative hurtful talk and reap wonderful results. If you’re more like me and need a recipe, refer to this list often; because who wouldn’t want to love life, see happy days, and have answered prayers. Apparently this recipe turns out so well that it’s given in both the Old and New Testaments. (See Psalm 34:12-17 and 1 Peter 3:10-12)

Beloved reader,

May the Lord bless you with many good days, where you love life and know he is attentive to your prayers. May he also give us strength against evil, deceitful speech. And may your pumpkin bread always contain pumpkin.