Blotter: Man charged after Kannapolis stabbing

KANNAPOLIS — An argument about a relationship led to a stab wound and criminal charges for one man.

Dustin Storme Chapman, 27, was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He’s accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man with a pocket knife and causing an injury that required stitches, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, said Maj. John Sifford, started with an argument Saturday night about cheating in a relationship and a backyard fight at a Temple Street house in Kannapolis.

On Temple Street, deputies found a man sitting in front of a house with a cloth on the left side of his stomach. There was a puncture would about the size of a dime underneath the cloth.

Chapman and a woman spoke to deputies at a BP gas station located at the intersection of Rainbow Drive and West C Street. Sifford said deputies found a folding pocket knife in the rear, passenger’s side of Chapman’s car. It appeared to be wet with blood, Sifford said.

Chapman was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $4,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported credit card fraud in the 100 block of Gulledge Street in China Grove.

• A woman reported a burglary Friday in the 100 block of Saw Dust Trail in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a building in the 1600 block of Rainey Road in Salisbury.

• A medical overdose was reported Saturday in the 3100 block of Woodleaf Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported the larceny of a catalytic converter in the 100 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

• A man died due to a drug overdose in the 7500 block of U.S. 52 in Salisbury.

• A residential burglary was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of Rankin Road in Cleveland.

• An ATV was reported stolen Saturday from the 100 block of Davies Circle in Cleveland.

• An accidental shooting was reported Saturday in the 300 block of Ridgeland Drive in Cleveland.

• A vehicle on Saturday was stolen from the 700 block of Baker Mill Road in Cleveland.

• A fight among residents of Nazareth Children’s Home was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Children’s Circle in Rockwell.

• A man reported an assault Saturday in the 4000 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• A man reported a motor vehicle theft Sunday in the 1800 block of Sells Road in Salisbury.

• A four-wheeler was reported stolen Sunday in the 300 block of Cuthbertson Estate Drive in Woodleaf.

• A man on Sunday reported the attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and the larceny of an Amazon package in the 100 block of Eller Road.

• Adam Courtney Hartley, 49, was charged Sunday with felony death by vehicle for charges out of Davidson County.

• Nathan Lindsay Brown, 37, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance at the intersection of Johnson Dairy Road and Emmanuel Church Road in Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported Monday a catalytic converter was cut off of his vehicle and taken in the 900 block of Airport Road.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of Woodson Street in Salisbury.