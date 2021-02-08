Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

SALISBURY — In what could be its biggest week yet, the Rowan County Health Department is set to administer more than 2,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health Department on Monday administered 400 first doses. It’s is set to administer 975 on Thursday. Another vaccination clinic is scheduled Saturday, with 975 doses expected to be administered.

The county advertised appointments for Monday’s vaccinations last week. Slots for Thursday’s drive-thru vaccinations opened at 10 a.m. Monday, with all taken by the afternoon. Times for the Saturday clinic will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Rowan County’s first-dose vaccination clinic website — rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics.

People can also call the Rowan County COVID hotline at 980-432-1800 and push No. 1 when prompted, but call volume may result in long wait times.

All of the Rowan County Health Department’s drive-thru vaccination clinics take place at West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. in Salisbury. In addition to the first doses, the county expects to administer 900 second doses Wednesday.

Vaccination data updated Monday show 9,146 Rowan County residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615 have received a second dose. About 9.3% of the state’s population has received a first dose. About 6.4% of Rowan County’s population has received a first dose.

Rowan County saw 166 total COVID-19 positives on Sunday and Monday, bringing the number recorded in the previous two weeks to 1,013, according to state statistics.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says there have been 13,829 COVID-19 positives in Rowan County since the start of the pandemic as well as 258 deaths. Deaths are the same in local and state numbers, but Rowan County’s case data lags behind the state’s significantly, showing 13,050 total positives.

Rowan County reports at least 7,079 people have recovered after testing positive.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are steadily improving. On Monday, there were 561 people hospitalized in the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, the hospital region that contains Rowan County. Of those, 71 were admitted in the previous 24 hours. Fewer than half of the ventilators available are in use.

Locations to be tested this week for COVID-19 are as follows:

• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Center Mobile Unit

Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

704-792-2242

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon

• OptumServe

Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Carolina COVID Testing

711 E. Innes St., Salisbury (former K-mart parking lot)

704-413-3080

Every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free. No appointment needed

• Novant Health Rowan

1904 W Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply.

• FastMed Clinic

1361 Klumac Road, Salisbury

Will bill insurance. For non-insured individuals, the cost is $199 for both COVID-19 and antibody testing: No appointment needed.

• Moose Pharmacy

1408 W. Innes St., Salisbury

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Must schedule appointment online: moosepharmacy.com

Cost: $120 for Rapid tests and $160 for PCR tests

• CVS

1924 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Must schedule appointment online: cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

• W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center

1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury

Testing criteria may apply; will only test veterans.