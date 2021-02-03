February 3, 2021

  • 30°

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — With a rezoning request for a parcel on Faith Road likely to be approved at the next meeting, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina on Tuesday cleared a necessary hurdle to add a new Goodwill retail store on Faith Road.

City council members held a public hearing to consider rezoning a 1.71-acre parcel located on Faith Road from urban residential and corridor mixed-use to corridor mixed-use only. The parcel, 070-012, is located within 417-425 Faith Road as well as 112 Dunham Ave., near the Innes Street Market shopping center and an Aldi grocery store.

Currently, properties in that area range from residential use to office space.

Following the public hearing for the rezoning request is a 24-hour public comment period in which locals can submit comments to Senior Planner Catherine Garner at catherine.garner@salisburync.gov or at 704-638-5212. Locals can also submit comments to city clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233. Formal action will be taken at the Feb. 16 city council meeting.

The rezoning request comes from Bill Haymore of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The Salisbury Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning request at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Haymore told council members the current market shift to more commerce and housing is ideal for a retail and donation center location. There is currently a Goodwill Career Connections located at 1923 S. Main St., which offers free services to help job seekers.

“We want to serve the entire town of Salisbury,” Haymore said.

If the rezoning request is approved, Garner said the store will be submitted for a site plan review that will check for conformity with the zoning ordinance since no master plan is required to be tied to the rezoning approval.

Haymore said a North Carolina Department of Transportation study will be conducted to determine how vehicles will enter and exit the store since it’s located mid-block. He did not state when the retail store could be expected in Salisbury.

Council member David Post praised Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, a nonprofit organization, for its affiliation with the county’s college access program, the Rowan County Crosby Scholars. While the county program aims to remove barriers to college, Goodwill’s affiliation aims to remove barriers to employment. Crosby Scholars currently serves Forsyth, Rowan and Iredell counties.

“It’s good news that it’s an additional investment in our community,” said council member Brian Miller.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins added that there’s “certainly a need” for a new Goodwill retail store in the community.

In other business at the meeting:

• Council members awarded a contract to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for bridge repairs to North Ellis Street bridge and East Fisher Street bridge to bring them up to current standards. The contract and estimated cost of both projects amounts to $185,758, with another $122,242 designated for additional materials, inspections and services. In the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the city allocated $215,000 for the bridge repairs, but to cover the projects’ cost, members on Tuesday also approved appropriating $93,000 from the 2020-21 fund balance.

• Council members approved a right-of-way encroachment by Spectrum to install a directional bored duct in the 200 block of West Council Street. The installation will be made at no cost to the city.

• Council members amended chapter 13, article X of the code of ordinances for parking restrictions on Newsome Road. With the completion of the Newsome Road widening project, sidewalks and bike lanes were implemented into the roadway from Bringle Ferry Road to Stokes Ferry Road, and the new cross-section design doesn’t allow for on-street parking. The approval prohibits parking at all times along the entire extent of Newsome Road.

• The city is currently seeking applications from citizens who have an interest in serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions. An online application along with more information on open seats is available at salisburync.gov under the “City Council and the Boards and Commissions” tab. Applications are also available by emailing Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or calling 704-638-5223. Current boards and commissions with open seats include the Alternate Methods of Design Commission; Community Appearance Commission; Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee; Historic Preservation Commission; Housing Advocacy Commission; Human Relations Council; Hurley Park Advisory Board; Planning Board/Board of Adjustment; Transportation Advisory Board and the Tree Board.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man