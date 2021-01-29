January 29, 2021

  • 27°

NHL: Hurricanes edge Lightning in OT

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 29, 2021

By Aaron Beard

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH — Martin Necas beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Vasilevskiy’s attempted save. That came after both Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Petr Mrazek stopped everything that came their way through three periods.

Vasilevskiy made 35 saves, and Mrazek had 31.

The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols, the first coming nine days ago. Carolina ultimately had six players go on the NHL’s daily unavailability list, with Staal returning in time to play this game but five others — including forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin — still sidelined.

There were no changes to Thursday’s COVID-19 unavailability list from the league for the Hurricanes. Teravainen and Slavin have been on the list along with forwards Warren Foegele and Jordan Martinook since Jan. 19, when the league called off the Hurricanes’ second game with the Predators for its first in-season postponement.

Jesper Fast, an offseason signee from the New York Rangers, was added Saturday.

Tampa Bay goaltender Curtis McElhinney remained the only Lightning player on Thursday’s list.

The short-handed Hurricanes recalled five players to the active roster for the game.

Four — forwards Morgan Geekie, Steven Lorentz and Max McCormick, and defenseman Jake Bean — were taxi-squad recalls, while the team also recalled forward Sheldon Rempal from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

It was the NHL debut for Lorentz, a seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2015.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries counts 132 homeless people in county during altered event

Coronavirus

First responders, health care workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Cooper working to help overcome hesitancy of some to vaccine

Education

Partners in Learning looking ahead on $8 million facility

Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC women’s soccer club

Local

United Way celebrates, reflects on challenging 2020 during annual meeting

Nation/World

GOP seeks to split $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks

News

Trio supports homeless people during pandemic

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks redistricting for Faith, Enochville closures

News

Rowan Animal Shelter continues streak of no euthanizations for adoptable animals

Local

Shay Crossing development expects to bring more than 100 homes to market by fall

News

How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021

Education

NC Teacher of the Year a finalist for national honor

Local

Rowan County listed among nation’s healthiest workplaces

Education

Enochville Elementary students get free winter coats

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Catawba tests everyone on campus for COVID-19

Local

Water pitchers en route to Dukeville residents, testing kits still to come