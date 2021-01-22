January 22, 2021

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on North Carolina's coronavirus pandemic response. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP/File Photo)

Some vaccine doses scrapped, but state officials don’t specify how many

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 22, 2021

By Bryan Anderson

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s top public official acknowledged for the first time on Thursday that the state has seen a small number of coronavirus vaccine doses thrown out at a time when supplies remain limited.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also announced a new $2.5 million effort with the Department of Transportation to provide free transportation to and from vaccination clinics.

Still, North Carolina has seen an unspecified number of doses scrapped. The state has not publicly shared the number of wasted doses due to a vaccine being stored too long in a freezer or not being administered in a timely manner once it has been taken out of a freezer. Cohen estimated the waste is “in the tens of doses.”

The discarded supplies pale in comparison to the 573,130 doses administered by the end of Wednesday. The state is working to ramp up vaccination through its new transportation initiative.

People in need of rides to vaccination clinics are encouraged to reach out to their local transit agency. Each agency will get a set amount of money, and the program will continue until the Coronavirus Relief Funding is exhausted.

“Lack of transportation shouldn’t be the reason someone doesn’t get their shot,” Cohen said at a news conference.

Asked about vaccine supply shortages from the federal government, Cohen said she wants the existing supply of first doses to dwindle, which would demonstrate that the state is more efficiently utilizing its resources.

