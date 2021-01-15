High school basketball: South Rowan boys take first win

Staff report

DENTON — South Rowan’s Daniel Blevins got his first win as the Raiders’ head boys basketball coach on Thursday.

The Raiders went on the road and took a 54-44 victory at South Davidson, one of North Rowan’s foes in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference.

South Rowan jumped ahead 18-6 after a quarter and took a 26-9 lead to the halftime break.

“We had a tremendous defensive effort in the first half,” Blevins said.

It still got interesting after South Davidson heated up offensively in the second half, but the Raiders were able to hold on.

“The second half was sloppy, at times, as we are still learning how to play with a lead,” Blevins said. “At halftime, we spent some time talking about finishing the game, but it’s still a work in progress.”

South Rowan (1-2) forced 23 turnovers and did a good job defending the 3-point line. The Wildcats were 2-for-16 from long range.

The Wildcats visited the foul line frequently but hurt themselves by missing 17 of 33 free throws.

Tanner DeLattre, a freshman guard, scored 15 for the Wildcats (0-3), while 6-foot-4 junior Hayden Smith had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

South Davidson also lost to 2A Central Carolina Conference teams West Davidson and Central Davidson.

Jackson Black led South Rowan with 11 points. Ty Hubbard and Jayden Dextraze scored nine each. Nathan Chrismon scored eight, Damon Hedrick had six, and Jacob Ritchie added five.

“Really proud of my guys’ effort tonight,” Blevins said. “Overall, we’re improving each game. That’s a big part of what we want to accomplish this year.”

South is scheduled to play a home game on Friday against CCC opponent East Davidson (1-2). The Raiders will celebrate Senior Night.

S. ROWAN (54) — Black 11, Hubbard 9, Dextraze 9, Chrismon 8, Hedrick 6, Ritchie 5, McMillin 3, Thompson 2, Woodman 1, Garrett, Kepley, Crainshaw.

S. DAVIDSON (44) — DeLattre 15, Smith 14, Shively 8, Davis 6, Gerena 1.

S. Rowan 18 8 15 13 — 54

S. Davidson 6 3 18 17 — 44

