High school basketball: A.L. Brown girls win
Staff report
The A.L. Brown girls basketball team shook off two lopsided losses and got their first victory on Thursday.
The Wonders won big — 46-17 against South Piedmont Conference rival Concord.
Tali Hagler scored 10 points. Keshara Grant scored eight. Kaylee Yow had seven, and Trinity Robinson scored six.
