January 15, 2021

  34°

High school basketball: A.L. Brown girls win

By Post Sports

Published 3:52 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Staff report

The A.L. Brown girls basketball team shook off two lopsided losses and got their first victory on Thursday.

The Wonders won big — 46-17 against South Piedmont Conference rival Concord.

Tali Hagler scored 10 points. Keshara Grant scored eight. Kaylee Yow had seven, and Trinity Robinson scored six.

