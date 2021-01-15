County reports 20 COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

SALISBURY — With 20 since Sunday, deaths from COVID-19 in Rowan County were reported this at their fastest pace yet this week.

Deaths were reported Tuesday (4), Wednesday (6), Thursday (3), and Friday (7). Because deaths have accelerated in the previous week, the total this year has already spiked to 38. There have been 210 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The date of death for COVID-19 fatalities reported this week is not clear, but state data show deaths occurring more frequently of late that any time during the pandemic. There has been at least one death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19 every day in 2021.

The average age of the dead remained at 78 on Friday. But an increase in deaths occurring outside of nursing homes and residential care facilities means that non-congregate deaths are now the majority in Rowan County. There are 106 non-congregate deaths and 104 inside of facilities such as nursing homes and congregate living facilities.

Deaths recorded inside of congregate living facilities are as follows:

• 21, the Citadel

• 16, N.C. State Veterans Home

• 16, Liberty Commons

• 15, Autumn Care

• 10, Trinity Oaks,

• Nine, Accordius Health

• Five, Elmcroft

• Four, the Laurels

• Three, Bethamy Retirement

• Three, Compass Assisted Living

• Two, Meadows of Rockwell.

Congregate living cases increased by 33 this week.

Hospital bed usage in Rowan County, which includes people from elsewhere seeking care here, remain near capacity. There are 115 hospital beds available in Rowan County and 91 currently being used — the same as one week prior. Seven of 61 ventilators are being used.

The number of Rowan County residents hospitalized increased by two this week — from 28 to 30.

Cases have continue to increase by triple digits, though not as rapidly as the first week of the year. The county reports 598 new COVID-19 positives since Sunday, which brings the total number of positives to 10,619, the number this year to 1,794 and the official number of cases considered active to 4,493.

Rowan County officials say local, more detailed statistics lag behind the daily updates provided by the state, which showed 11,313 total cases on Friday.

There have been at least 102,987 tests conducted in Rowan County, which means a 10.31% positive rate since the first cases were identified last year. But the local positivity rate in recent weeks has been much higher than the pandemic average. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the 14-day positivity rate in Rowan County was more than 20%

Statewide, there have been 659,840 total positives from 7.87 million tests as well as 7,933 deaths. There were 3,916 people hospitalized in the state Friday. The state reports 228,344 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and that 44,271 have completed the vaccine series. Including this week’s large vaccination event, nearly 3,000 people have received the first dose of a vaccination in Rowan.

At least 521,475 people have recovered after testing positive in North Carolina.