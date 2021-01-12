January 12, 2021

  • 54°

Letter: Trump needs to resign

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

I find that the opinion by our GOP leaders is a appeasement.

Mr. Trump and his allies attempted to subvert our Constitution. It was planned by them, incited by them and started by them. He set that mob onto the Capitol. Then, instead of leading a peaceful protes, Mr. Trump and his allies sat back and watched it on TV, gleefully enjoying the chaos and damage that was created. People died and the blood is on Mr. Trump’s hands never to be washed off. Mr. Trump should resign.

Our local representatives and senators need to say it as it is. Mr. Trump did not win the election. It may be easy to place blame on other’s. No one is to blame but Mr. Trump.

—Michael O’Connell

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Local

Cheerwine Festival moved to September in hopes of reduced COVID restrictions

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry becomes smallest town in state to receive elite fire protection classification

Crime

UPDATED: All clear after packages force county employee evacuations

Education

New superintendent takes the helm of Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Business

Revamped Paycheck Protection Program opens for first-time borrowers and some lenders

Nation/World

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Nation/World

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Nation/World

Trump Homeland Security chief abruptly quits at tense time

Coronavirus

County expects new shipment of vaccine later this week after crowd at drive-thru exhausts supply

Crime

Blotter: Jan 11

Local

Man, woman killed in fire near Rockwell

Crime

Man shot while driving on Standish Street

News

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford to serve as co-chair of two Senate committees

Nation/World

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

Ask Us

Ask Us: Progress being made on new multipurpose building at Dan Nicholas Park

Crime

Man arrested for setting fires to vehicles in Spencer

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Sunday fire at home near Rockwell

Education

Critical for working parents, child care centers navigate COVID-19 challenges

Elections

Local Republicans condemn riots at Capitol, say ‘plenty of blame to go around’

News

State legislators sworn in early during ceremony in Salisbury

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis honored for communications work regarding downtown revitalization project

Education

State-funded pre-K seats from last year still available

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 vaccination phases