Blotter: Dec. 21

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a dirt bike was removed from the bed of a pickup truck on the 100 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a previous breaking and entering occurred in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Friday reported a person damaged the bike rack on the back of his van in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Friday reported a person stepped on her foot with steel toe boots in the 200 block o Wilson Road.

• A man on Friday reported a hit and run that caused $500 in damage in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• EcoATM on Friday reported being a victim of fraud at 300 South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 600 block of Park Avenue .

• A person on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 1300 block of West Bank Street.

• Queshawn Antonio Mason, 18, was charged Friday with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in the 1400 block of West Horah Steet.

• Roy Calvin McCarter, 53, was charged Friday with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age in the 200 block o Wilson Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Heritage Carports on Thursday reported a burglary in the 3800 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A person on Thursday called to report a kidnapping at Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis. Deputies discovered the caller lied and gave a false statement about what happened.

• Residential Garbage Service on Thursday reported a larceny in the 400 block of Sloan Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Thursday reported that his truck was stolen in the 4800 block of Foster Road in Cleveland sometime between Monday and Thursday.

• A man on Thursday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Bonanza Drive in Salisbury.

• Alexander Robert Wynalda, 19, was charged Thursday with resist, obstruct, delay officer in the 8400 block of Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.