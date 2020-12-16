December 16, 2020

  • 37°

Freezing rain possible early today

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The National Weather service projects freezing rain mixed with snow and sleet at times in the forecast for early today across Rowan County and the surrounding area.

Total snow and sleet accumulations are forecast at less than an inch, with ice accumulations at possibly a tenth of an inch. While temperatures are expected to dip to freezing, the National Weather Service says the high today will be 37 and that it will be colder tonight.

Portions of upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina could have greater accumulations. Rain is expected to taper off later today, but plan on slippery road conditions if you’re traveling.

Salisbury and the surrounding area is under a winter storm advisory, while higher elevations to the west were under a winter storm warning.

Snow isn’t likely for the county, according to Steve Monday with Rowan County Weather. He said a cold rain with a mix of sleet and freezing rain is most likely for western portions of the county, with a good landmark for the dividing line being Interstate 85.
“Best chance for icy accumulation is in the Cleveland, Woodleaf areas along with the northwest corner of the county near the I-40 corridor,” Monday said.
