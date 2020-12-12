December 12, 2020

  • 46°

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — Non-essential in-person court proceedings in North Carolina will be halted starting Monday for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court announced Friday.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a news release that the pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of court personnel as well as the public.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings,” Beasley said in the news release. “Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

According to the news release, since the onset of the pandemic, judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases. In addition, more than half of North Carolina’s county courthouses have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19, and 11 of those closures have occurred this week.

“I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced if we work together to adhere to health and safety guidelines,” Beasley said.

Print Article

Comments

News

Journalists file emergency appeal to get court access in Alamance County

Nation/World

States get tracing apps to talk to each other as virus rises

News

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

Crime

Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter executed 

Crime

Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout

Nation/World

First COVID-19 vaccine approved in bid to end pandemic

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 12

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will temporarily return to remote learning

Coronavirus

Double-digit deaths, record case increases show worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Rowan

Crime

Man found hiding behind clothes dryer to avoid arrest

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker