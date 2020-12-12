December 12, 2020

Davidson, Appalachian State winners

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

DAVIDSON (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 23 points as Davidson rolled past Georgia Southern 77-45 on Friday night.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 8 from behind the arc.

Hyunjung Lee had 18 points for Davidson (3-2). Kellan Grady added 17 points. Luka Brajkovic had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Zack Bryant had 16 points for the Eagles (3-1).

Delph leads Appalachian State over Charlotte 61-57

CHARLOTTE  (AP) — Adrian Delph matched his career high with 21 points as Appalachian State edged past Charlotte 61-57 on Friday.

Kendall Lewis had 15 points and seven rebounds for Appalachian State (4-1). Donovan Gregory added 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had three blocks.

Jahmir Young tied a career high with 24 points and had six rebounds for the 49ers (1-3). Milos Supica added 11 points. Jhery Matos had eight rebounds.

