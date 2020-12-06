COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

SALISBURY — There haven’t been any clusters of COVID-19 cases reported in local public schools, but cases have been identified.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported a total of 12 active COVID-19 cases in staff and students on Friday. Seven infections are in staff members and five are in students.

Kannapolis City Schools reported 13 new infections for the week of Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. Cabarrus Health Alliance, which works with KCS providing nurses and other services, recommended 40 quarantines as a result and the district has a 0.3% positive rate as well as a 0.92% quarantine rate as a result. The week prior, the district only reported five new cases and a 0.57% total quarantine rate.

Neither RSS or KCS were recorded as having COVID-19 clusters by the state last week. Clusters are defined as at least five positive cases that can be linked together.

RSS, which serves about 18,000 students to KCS’ 3,500, has reported cases at 21 schools and two administrative buildings over the previous two weeks.

Carson had the most positive tests during the previous two weeks (three), but it’s also the largest school in the district, with the exception of Summit Virtual Academy, which does not meet in person.

District staff members who test positive may serve more than one school. The following are positive cases at schools, according to letters sent to families by RSS since Nov. 20:

Corriher-Lipe Middle: one student

Erwin Middle: one staff, one student

East Rowan High: one student

Hurley Elementary: two students

Carson High: one staff, two students, one district staff dated Nov. 20

Knox Middle: one staff, one district staff dated Nov. 20

Koontz Elementary: one staff

Landis Elementary: one student

Millbridge Elementary: one staff

Mt. Ulla elementary: one staff

North Rowan Elementary: one student

North Rowan High: one staff, one student, one district staff dated Nov. 23

North Rowan middle: one district staff dated Nov. 23

Overton Elementary: one staff

Rowan County Early College: one district staff dated Nov. 23

Southeast Middle: one staff

Shive Elementary: one staff

Salisbury High: one district staff dated Nov. 20

South Rowan High: one staff, one student

West Rowan High: one staff, one student

West Rowan Middle: one student

One staff member that works at both the Wallace Educational Forum and the Carter Building tested positive. Another three infections were reported at Carter.

Rowan County Health Department performs contact tracing on cases reported in the school district to identify people who need to quarantine as a result.

Both districts require masks to be worn during the school day, social distancing, daily temperature checks, have set up hand sanitizing stations and contracted for additional sanitizing services.

KCS brought elementary students back five days a week at the beginning of November, and RSS opted to push back bringing those students back, as allowed by the state, until the next calendar year. The RSS Board of Education plans to revisit the issue at upcoming meetings. Superintendent Lynn Moody advised the board to give the district at least days after making a decision to return.