Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members today will consider a nearly $400,000 contract for street paving in Salisbury along with a discussion on community development priorities to be used by a federal grant awarded to the city for coronavirus relief.

The meeting will be held virtually today at 6 p.m. and streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and via the city’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period of the meeting can sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday by emailing City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or at 704-638-5233.

The city’s Public Services Department is requesting that the city award the bid to NJR Group, INC. in the amount of $388,993. The bid was completed by both the city’s Purchasing and Public Works departments for the cost per ton to furnish and lay appropriate asphalt and/or resurface streets. Bidders were asked to provide unit pricing for 3,800 tons of asphalt, which is priced at $89.35 per ton; raise 53 manhole covers, which are priced at $65 each; raise 46 valve boxes, priced at $55 each; and milling at 1.5 inches for 15,100 square yards.

The current 2020-21 fiscal year budget has sufficient funds for street maintenance, according to the city.

The paving and resurfacing would take place from Jan. 4 to June 30. The projects include:

• West 11th Street, from North Main Street to Jackson Street

• Clubhouse Drive, from Jackson Street to Confederate Avenue

• Filbert Street, from Roy Street to Willow Street

• Roy Street, from Old West Innes to Filbert Street

• Lincolnton Road, from Fulton Street to Mooresville Road

• Confederate Avenue, from Mocksville Avenue to Clubhouse Drive

Additionally, council members will hear a presentation from city staff as well as hold a public hearing to discuss the use of a federal grant intended to aid local pandemic prevention and relief efforts. In September, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced an allocation of $200,221 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the federal CARES Act to aid local efforts in preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19.

Also on the agenda:

• City council members will consider approving the Last Mile Transfer Program Agreement between the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the city to offer travelers along the Raleigh-to-Charlotte rail corridor a free pass to help them reach their final destinations using public transportation.

• Council members will receive an update on the Downtown Main Street Plan.

• Council members will hold a public hearing with consideration to adopt several amendments to the Land Development Ordinance. Amendments span across chapters Nos. 1, 2, 4, 9, 14, 15, 17 and 18 and are intended to maintain compliance with state law. Most of the changes modernize the language and “clean up” inconsistencies between the old and update statutes. Comments regarding the proposed amendments will be accepted 24 hours from the close of the public hearing.

• Council members will receive an update on the first quarter financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began July 1. That update will also include the total amount of donations received in the month of November for the recently established “Share 2 Care Fund.” That program was established in October to assist locals with utilities payments. Council members can then allocate those funds to Rowan Helping Ministries, which will then administer the funds using their standard eligibility criteria.

