November 20, 2020

  • 63°

Marshville woman dies after crash involving FedEx truck

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:26 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — A Marshville woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a FedEx truck Thursday afternoon.

Stacy Riggins was traveling east on White Cedar Trail and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of the Kannapolis Parkway when her vehicle struck a FedEx truck driven by Cordearo Smalls of Charlotte.

The crash at 1:45 p.m. is being investigated by the Kannapolis Police Department, according to Kannapolis spokeswoman Annette Privette Keller.

Riggins was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where she later died from injuries in the crash. Smalls was also treated at Atrium for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available, Keller said.

Kannapolis

