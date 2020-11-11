November 11, 2020

  • 72°

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

By Staff Report

Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Rowan Retired School Personnel meeting scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rufty-Holmes has been canceled.

Out of concern for the health and safety of its members, the group will not meet.

Rowan Retired School Personnel hope to be able to meet in January and advise to watch for the next newsletter for more information.

Until then, Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, says Lila Bostian, president of Rowan Retired School Personnel.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Should Rowan-Salisbury Schools follow the lead of Kannapolis City Schools and bring elementary students back to school in person full time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Salisbury City Council’s closed meetings end without public action

Local

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

Local

Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

Local

Salisbury volunteer firefighter denies using racial slur in social media post

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 cases

Education

State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

Local

Powles Staton serves up chicken, pork, appreciation for local veterans

East Spencer

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues

Business

Agility Fuel Solutions celebrates five-year anniversary of facility opening, looks back on progress

Local

Spencer approves Park Plaza financing terms, awaits state approval

Local

Vehicle accident knocks out power to 4,000-plus Duke Energy customers

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating shots fired into two Williams Road homes

Coronavirus

Gov. Cooper lowers gathering limit; Rowan County reports another COVID-19 death

Elections

Cal Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Thom Tillis in NC

Crime

Two charged after chase that ended downtown, damaged vehicles

Education

Kannapolis City Schools nurse named No. 1 in the state

News

Opening Friday, ‘Fun Home’ slated to be Lee Street’s first in-person performance since March

News

East Spencer resident demands town fix paving, property issues

Local

Submissions sought for cookbook that will provide blueprint to cooking with local ingredients

News

Spencer native recalls when soldier walked home from war

Crime

Car strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 10

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases climb to record heights in Rowan County