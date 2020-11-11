Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

The Rowan Retired School Personnel meeting scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rufty-Holmes has been canceled.

Out of concern for the health and safety of its members, the group will not meet.

Rowan Retired School Personnel hope to be able to meet in January and advise to watch for the next newsletter for more information.

Until then, Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, says Lila Bostian, president of Rowan Retired School Personnel.