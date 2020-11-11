Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft and other related charges after she refused to stop for police in a stolen vehicle.

Jennye Lynn Payne, 46, of the 200 block of Hall Street in East Spencer, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

A Salisbury police officer initiated a traffic stop for a reported stolen 2004 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of East Innes and North Shaver streets, according to an arrest warrant. The woman, later identified as Payne, refused to stop the vehicle and continued driving. She eventually stopped the vehicle and took off on foot. She was apprehended a short time later.

The vehicle belonged to a Lexington man, a warrant said.

She remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. Payne was charged a month ago with misdemeanor assault after allegedly cutting someone on the arm with a pocket knife.

In other arrest warrants

• Christopher Lee McManus, 34, of Mooresville, was charged on Wednesday with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property. The incident occurred Nov. 4 and involved a neighbor. The warrant said McManus did break into a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup that contained several valuables to include a carburetor, ignition timing light, an Alco-Sensor breath alcohol tester, a grill set, jumper cables, wrench and other items valued at $1,279. He is accused of damaging the driver’s side window to gain access into the truck. McManus was issued a written promise to appear in court.

• Sydney Gayle Shultz-Walker, 24, of the 1000 block of U.S. 52, Rockwell, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

• Shana Rene Noll, 40, of Concord, and Ethan Miller, 28, of Charlotte, were charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building that belonged to a Landis man. Both were issued a $1,000 secured bond.

• Brandon Lee Lakey, 27, of the 100 block of Heilig Avenue, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in possession of a plastic bag. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

• Colton Wesley Howard, 25, of the 400 block of Deal Road, Mooresville, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Kannapolis police accused Howard of possession of marijuana and noted in an arrest warrant he had a metal pipe, a glass jar and cigars used to “store, conceal and introduce marijuana into the body.”