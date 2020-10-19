October 19, 2020

  • 70°

MLB: Rays, Dogers set for World Series

By Post Sports

Published 10:11 am Monday, October 19, 2020

 

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler will face the Rays in the World Series. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By The Associated Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
SERIES SET
In a most unpredictable season, the teams with the best records in each league are set to meet in the World Series. The Dodgers and Rays will open in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night after each finished memorable League Championship Series matchups this weekend.
Neither team has announced its starting pitcher for Game 1, but aces Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays are lined up to throw.
Because of their superior record, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, NLCS MVP Corey Seager and Los Angeles have “home field advantage” for the neutral site Series and will bat last in Games 1 and 2, and then in 6 and 7, if necessary.
Manager Dave Roberts’ Dodgers went 43-17, the best record in the majors by eight wins. They overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS, beat Atlanta 4-3 on Bellinger’s late home run in Game 7 Sunday night and reached the World Series for the third time in four years.
Rookie sensation Randy Arozarena and skipper Kevin Cash’s bullpen-rich Rays were 40-20 and topped the American League by four victories. They also won a Game 7, topping Houston 4-2 in the ALCS and earn the second World Series trip in franchise history.
FIRST LOOK
Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino, Blake Snell and the Rays are expected to work out at Globe Life Field a day before Game 1 of the World Series. It will be the first time that anyone on Tampa Bay’s 28-man roster in the ALCS has played at Texas Rangers’ new home with the retractable roof.
Because of the pandemic-revised schedule, the Rays and Rangers didn’t meet this season.
The Dodgers just played seven straight days at the ballpark, so they’re familiar with the surroundings. It’s not certain whether they’ll practice during an off-day.
BIG QUESTION
The loaded Braves are in position to contend for the World Series again next year after they were eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLCS on Sunday night. One of the big offseason questions for the NL East champions is the status of Marcell Ozuna, who is eligible for free agency after agreeing to an $18 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in January.
Ozuna could cash in after hitting .338 with an NL-best 18 homers and 56 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season. He also batted .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in the playoffs. But it could be a chilly winter for free agents with baseball facing an uncertain future because of COVID-19. Ozuna’s market could get a boost if the universal designated hitter remains in place next year.
_

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Police find car windows shot out, bullet holes in home on West Horah Street

Crime

Five held at gunpoint in East Lafayette Street robbery

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask questions about Shober Bridge, voting safeguards

Elections

Political notebook: More than 1.4 million votes cast already in North Carolina

Elections

‘Souls to the polls’: More than 1,300 cast ballots on first Sunday of early voting

Crime

Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

Local

Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash