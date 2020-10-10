October 10, 2020

Voter registration deadline passes; you can still cast ballot at early in-person voting sites

RALEIGH (AP) — A window has closed for North Carolina residents who wanted to vote on Election Day or by mail this fall.

Friday was the voter registration deadline for people who want to cast a ballot on Nov. 3 or who want to take advantage of traditional absentee voting, which is popular this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who missed the deadline still have a voting option. They can simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot at early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties when they’re open Oct. 15-31.

Over 1.25 million absentee ballots have been requested in North Carolina this year. More than 420,000 completed ballots have been accepted.

