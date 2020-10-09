GolfL SAS Championship scores (Round 1)
PGA Tour Champions SAS Championship Scores
By The Associated Press
Friday
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,137; Par: 72
First Round
Woody Austin 33-33_66
Corey Pavin 33-34_67
Gene Sauers 34-33_67
Marco Dawson 31-37_68
Colin Montgomerie 34-34_68
Kirk Triplett 36-32_68
John Huston 35-34_69
Tim Herron 34-35_69
Scott Parel 35-34_69
Kevin Sutherland 33-36_69
Kenny Perry 33-36_69
Darren Clarke 34-35_69
David Toms 35-34_69
Brandt Jobe 35-34_69
Stephen Ames 35-34_69
Tom Byrum 35-35_70
Cameron Beckman 35-35_70
Mike Goodes 34-36_70
Bernhard Langer 35-35_70
Jim Furyk 36-34_70
Ernie Els 35-35_70
Doug Barron 36-34_70
Carlos Franco 38-32_70
Vijay Singh 33-37_70
Glen Day 36-35_71
Kent Jones 37-34_71
Mark Brooks 35-36_71
David Frost 35-36_71
Mark O’Meara 36-35_71
Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71
Mike Weir 34-37_71
Rocco Mediate 37-34_71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36_71
Robin Byrd 36-35_71
Dicky Pride 36-36_72
Jeff Sluman 35-37_72
Jesper Parnevik 37-35_72
Lee Janzen 36-36_72
Dudley Hart 36-36_72
Billy Mayfair 36-36_72
Joey Sindelar 37-35_72
Scott Dunlap 34-38_72
Jerry Kelly 36-36_72
Joe Durant 36-36_72
John Daly 37-35_72
Stephen Leaney 38-34_72
Jerry Haas 36-36_72
Larry Mize 35-38_73
Paul Stankowski 39-34_73
Esteban Toledo 35-38_73
Olin Browne 35-38_73
Scott Verplank 36-37_73
Shane Bertsch 37-36_73
Ken Tanigawa 36-37_73
Brett Quigley 38-35_73
Robert Karlsson 38-35_73
Rod Pampling 37-37_74
Fred Funk 37-37_74
Bob Estes 36-38_74
Billy Andrade 36-38_74
Ken Duke 34-40_74
Tim Petrovic 35-39_74
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-39_74
Tom Kite 37-37_74
Scott McCarron 38-36_74
Jeff Maggert 37-37_74
David McKenzie 36-39_75
Michael Allen 37-38_75
Chris DiMarco 37-38_75
Jay Haas 36-39_75
Duffy Waldorf 38-37_75
Steve Flesch 37-38_75
Gary Nicklaus 37-38_75
Steve Pate 38-38_76
Mark Calcavecchia 36-41_77
Scott Hoch 38-39_77
Craig Kanada 37-40_77
Neal Lancaster 38-40_78
Russ Cochran 39-40_79
Frank Lickliter II 39-41_80
Steve Jones 42-39_81
MLB: Globe Life Field will host baseball’s first in-person fans of the season (on Monday)
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will be battling the Dodgers at neutral Globe Life Field. Tickets are being sold... read more