Blotter: Salisbury man jailed after probation violation, drugs found during search

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces felony drug charges after he was found with drugs on him when police officers served him with arrest warrants.

Salisbury Police charged Timothy McCain Jr., 32, of West Horah Street, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I and felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution or jail premises.

Members of the narcotics division and the Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team were in the 600 block of South Ellis Street on Wednesday just before 6 p.m. Police said McCain had two outstanding warrants for probation violation. When he was searched, officers located a small plastic bag of heroin in his pants pocket. He was charged and issued a $1,500 secured bond.

McCain also received $1,000 bond for two separate probation violations. He remains in the county jail under a total $3,500 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of larceny while in the 800 block of East Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Mikey’s One Stop reported a larceny occurred at the store on Tuesday, 5810 S. Main St.

• A man reported on Tuesday his boat trailer tag was stolen from the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 100 block of Traveler Lane.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole automobile parts while in the 1100 block of Propst Road, China Grove.

• Christopher Eugene Ball, 51, was charged on Tuesday with felony larceny while in the 1200 block of Celestial Drive.

• Christopher Douglas Earnhardt, 40, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce while in the 500 block of North Main Street, China Grove.

• Amie Elizabeth Linthicum, 27, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Matthew Garren Smith, 24, was charged at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female.