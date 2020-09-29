September 29, 2020

  • 61°

Kannapolis elementary students will return to full, in-person classes Nov. 2

By Carl Blankenship

Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools will resume five days of in-person instruction for elementary students at the beginning of November after the district board approved a plan from district administration on Monday. The decision was unanimous

Families will still be able to choose all-virtual, but the current two days a week in two cohorts will go away and be replaced by five days of in-person instruction on Nov. 2.

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said the plan was created to allow the district to ease back into having students in classes full time. Nov. 3 is election day, and veterans day is the next week. There will be no classes on either day and only one full week of classes before Thanksgiving.

“We thought it was as strategic as you could get,” Buckwell said.

Gov. Roy Cooper gave districts the option to choose plan A for elementary schools beginning Oct. 5 after a Sept. 17 announcement.

Buckwell said the district considered keeping a cleaning and teacher work day as part of the schedule, but felt planning periods teachers coupled with all students being on the same schedule will be sufficient.

KCS Board Chair Todd Adams said he is a proponent of getting kids back in schools safely as soon as possible.

“I think it is important that kids are in school and have face-to-face interaction,” Adams said. “Teachers have been doing a great job preparing and delivering remote instruction, but there is just no substitute for having that student in the classroom. I worry about students who are at home alone.”

Adams said he was surprised when Cooper made the announcement schools could return to plan A, and thought it would wait until after the holiday break.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has yet to make a decision on bringing back elementary students full time, though Cabarrus County, which was all remote, is planning for students to return four days a week in October.

Young children are thought to be less likely to contract, spread or become seriously ill due to COVID-19. The state has seen a limited number ofCOVID-19 clusters in schools since classes began in August, and KCS has no clusters. Buckwell said the district has also traced its handful of cases to events outside of schools.

Adams said part of the reason the district was successful under plan B was because the plan was well thought out before the district executed it.

“I think our district was a leader in plan B,” Adams said. “I think we will be a leader in plan A as well, but being a leader doesn’t always mean being first. Being a leader means doing things the right way.”

Print Article

Comments

Education

Kannapolis elementary students will return to full, in-person classes Nov. 2

Coronavirus

10 deaths now reported at Liberty Commons nursing home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury School Board will provide money to help athletics restart

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte teen cited with marijuana possession during traffic stop

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools receives $26.3 million grant to accelerate renewal

Local

Child injured after running behind father’s truck

Crime

Police identify man who took them on high-speed chase, crashed into lumber truck

China Grove

Reaper’s Realm owners promise beefed-up security after weekend shooting

Business

Contractor expands local footprint, takes on county’s coronavirus projects

News

Home Improvement: Holiday gifts to spark home improvement ideas

Elections

Political Notebook: Local parties will host watch parties for presidential debate

Crime

China Grove man cited for driving through school field

BREAKING NEWS

October closure hearings set for Faith, Enochville elementary schools

Crime

Police say man gave false name after high speed chase, crashing into lumber truck

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 cases considered currently active in the county

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College creates free course to help parents tackle virtual learning

Business

New unemployment claims down in August, could indicate positive trend for businesses

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug possession charges after overdose call

Crime

Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who are people behind sign at City Park playground?

Coronavirus

Prison in Salisbury latest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

Nation/World

Trump vows quick Supreme Court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

Nation/World

New rule may strip pollution protections from popular lakes