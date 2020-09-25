September 25, 2020

Salisbury Post file photo - VA Employee Tim Draper (right) asks questions to those needing to get on the VA campus in March after the facility began asking screening questions for COVID-19.

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

By Staff Report

Published 1:39 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

The W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center on Thursday will reopen entry and exit points that have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened gates will operate during limited hours to assist with traffic flow. The locations, operations and hours are as follows:

• The main gate at Brenner Avenue and Link Street will be exit only Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be closed all other times, including holidays.

• The Statesville Boulevard gate will be entrance only Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed all other times, including holidays.

• The Hedrick Street gate will have no changes to current operations. It will be entry-only Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. It will allow two-way traffic at all other times. The gate is open seven days per week and 24 hours per day unless otherwise indicated.

“We want to thank all of our Veterans, family members, staff, neighbors and other members of our community for your patience during these challenging times as we continue to take the precautions necessary to ensure the health of our Veterans, staff and community,” the Salisbury VA said in a news release.

For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit salisbury.va.gov.

