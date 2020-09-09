September 9, 2020

Woman faces drug charges after being found in laundromat bathroom

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:33 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

SALISBURY — A local woman faces meth and heroin possession charges after police say she was found high in a laundromat bathroom.

Salisbury Police charged Dystanie Yolanda Richard, 23, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A man alerted an officer that the woman was in the bathroom of the Speedwash Laundromat, 124 S. Avalon Drive, and appeared high.

The officer seized a Crown Royal bag that was inside another bag and contained sterilized water, a powder substance believed to be heroin and a spoon with a white substance on it. She admitted she was high when the officer spoke with her, police said.

She remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

