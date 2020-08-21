Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

SALISBURY — The second-annual Rowan County Creek Week kicked off off on Friday and will feature movie showings, facility tours and bike rides.

Creek Week, scheduled from Aug. 21-28, seeks to promote awareness and education of Rowan County’s water resources by hosting events and activities centered around the county’s waterways.

Here’s are some of Rowan County Creek Week’s main events:

Town Creek Cleanup – Saturday, Aug. 22

Volunteers will work to clean up a ½-mile stretch of Town Creek that passes through Salisbury before flowing into High Rock Lake. Participants will meet at the gazebo at Town Creek Park around 9 a.m. They are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring bug-spray and sunscreen. Gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags and bottled water will be provided. This event is hosted by the City of Salisbury Stormwater Division and co-sponsored by Cheerwine.

Recycle Regatta – Sunday, Aug. 23

Those who have designed and created boats made out of recycled materials will get the chance to compete against other vessels in the Recycle Regatta, which starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at the South Rowan YMCA’s recreation hut. The event is sponsored by Horizons Unlimited and supported by HDR, city of Salisbury Stormwater and Lake Corriher Wilderness Park.

Drip and Sip at Morgan Ridge Vineyards – Thursday, Aug. 27

The value of Rowan County’s water resources will be on full display during this scenic tour through Morgan Ridge Vineyards. The tour, which starts at 6 p.m., will include information and demonstrations on how the vineyard utilizes water to grow its plants. Registration is required for this event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/dripandsip or calla 704-216-8970. This event is hosted by Rowan County Cooperative Extension and Morgan Ridge Vineyards.

Drive-In Movie: Jaws – Friday, Aug. 28

There will be a drive-in movie viewing of Jaws at the Rowan County Fairgrounds starting at 8 p.m. A carload (up to four people) costs $20. Individuals are $6 per person. Children under four get in free. Concessions will be available. This event is sponsored by Knight’s Drive-In and supported by Rowan County Fairgrounds.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.rowancountync.gov/1464/Creek-Week.