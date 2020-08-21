August 21, 2020

  • 73°
The first Rowan County Creek Week in 2019 kicked off with a 2.5-mile nature around Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve. Jon C. Lakey/Salisbury Post

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

By Ben Stansell

Published 11:18 am Friday, August 21, 2020

SALISBURY — The second-annual Rowan County Creek Week kicked off off on Friday and will feature movie showings, facility tours and bike rides.

Creek Week, scheduled from Aug. 21-28, seeks to promote awareness and education of Rowan County’s water resources by hosting events and activities centered around the county’s waterways.

Here’s are some of Rowan County Creek Week’s main events:

Town Creek Cleanup – Saturday, Aug. 22

Volunteers will work to clean up a ½-mile stretch of Town Creek that passes through Salisbury before flowing into High Rock Lake. Participants will meet at the gazebo at Town Creek Park around 9 a.m. They are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring bug-spray and sunscreen. Gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags and bottled water will be provided. This event is hosted by the City of Salisbury Stormwater Division and co-sponsored by Cheerwine.

Recycle Regatta – Sunday, Aug. 23

Those who have designed and created boats made out of recycled materials will get the chance to compete against other vessels in the Recycle Regatta, which starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at the South Rowan YMCA’s recreation hut. The event is sponsored by Horizons Unlimited and supported by HDR, city of Salisbury Stormwater and Lake Corriher Wilderness Park.

Drip and Sip at Morgan Ridge Vineyards – Thursday, Aug. 27

The value of Rowan County’s water resources will be on full display during this scenic tour through Morgan Ridge Vineyards. The tour, which starts at 6 p.m., will include information and demonstrations on how the vineyard utilizes water to grow its plants. Registration is required for this event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/dripandsip or calla 704-216-8970.  This event is hosted by Rowan County Cooperative Extension and Morgan Ridge Vineyards.

Drive-In Movie: Jaws – Friday, Aug. 28

There will be a drive-in movie viewing of Jaws at the Rowan County Fairgrounds starting at 8 p.m. A carload (up to four people) costs $20. Individuals are $6 per person. Children under four get in free. Concessions will be available. This event is sponsored by Knight’s Drive-In and supported by Rowan County Fairgrounds.

For a complete list of events, visit https://www.rowancountync.gov/1464/Creek-Week.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    • Never (39%, 100 Votes)
    • Seldom (18%, 46 Votes)
    • Two to three times per month (13%, 32 Votes)
    • A few times per week (12%, 30 Votes)
    • Once per week (11%, 28 Votes)
    • Every day (8%, 20 Votes)

    Total Voters: 256

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

Business

New Dollar General approved in Granite Quarry area

Local

Powles Staton Funeral Home holds sixth appreciation luncheon for law enforcement

Business

Farm at your fingertips: New app allows farmers to reach customers more directly

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to hover around 9%

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves proposed site, amenities for ‘Fame’

Education

Second half of RSS students make return to in-person classes

Local

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, plans plea

Education

NC State University moving undergrad classes online

Business

Automotive component supplier will add 61 jobs, invest $45 million in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into home while woman feeding infant

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man escaped kidnapping, ran from gunfire

Business

Beyond the call: local brewery to release beer to help veterans in need

Education

Rowan native who worked in politics, music, finance on his way to Harvard

Education

WGU North Carolina to grant online access scholarships

Business

Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

News

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Leaders reinforce need for face coverings

News Main

Three-time state champ Knorr to West Virginia

Education

Livingstone looking to ward off COVID-19 with a robust plan

Local

‘Fame’ relocation on agenda for Thursday’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Farm & Garden

Rowan Farmland Protection Plan could preserve agricultural space for decades to come