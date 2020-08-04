Thieves attempt to break into Dollar Tree stores

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Someone used a metal trash can to attempt to break into a local Dollar Tree store, which was one of two that thieves attempted to gain entry.

A store employee arrived on Sunday just before the store, located at 1935 W. Jake Alexander Blvd., was to be opened. Someone used a metal green trash can to try to break a front window, said Salisbury police Lt. Lee Walker.

It appears someone also tried to break into a back door as well as cut wires to the door and an alarm. The store was last known to be secured Saturday around 10 p.m. Police said another Dollar Tree store, 395 Faith Road, sometime on Sunday. An employee arrived Sunday around 10 a.m. and found someone had tried to break into the store. In both incidents nothing was taken, Walker said.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Friday someone stole his cellphone from the 200 block of North Long Street.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole property from the 100 block of Crawford Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of larceny while in the 500 block of Gaskey Road.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her vehicle from the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole her license plate while her vehicle was parked in the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

• A man reported on Saturday a push mower was stolen from his yard in the 100 block of South Oakhurst Drive.

• Someone stole a pocketbook out of an open car trunk while it was parked in the 1100 block of Lakewood Drive.

• Zynoria Sha’prey Winford, 19, was charged on Aug. 1 with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

• Asia Umeko Harris, 24, was charged on Aug. 1 with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

• Dhestini Sturdivant, 18, was charged on Aug. 1 with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday someone broke into a camper and attempted to break into an outbuilding while in the 1000 block of Sagewood Lane.

• A woman reported on Friday someone attempted to break into a detached garage while in the 1000 block of Sagewood Lane.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault while in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Shellie Drive, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Friday some items were stolen from his vehicle while parked in the 200 block of Wayside Drive, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Friday items were stolen from her vehicle in the 1800 block of Liberty Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 100 block of Old Barn Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of an assault while in the 1200 block of Kepley Road.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of burglary while in the 13000 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of online credit fraud while in the 100 block of Robaldo Drive, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 1300 block of Ramseur Drive, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Long Bow Road.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was broken into while parked in the 1400 block of Beagle Club Road.

• A man reported on Sunday a firearm was stolen from his house in the 4600 block of Old Concord Road.

• Knox Grain Farms reported on Sunday a vehicle was on fire and found at 1987 Knox Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1100 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of an assault while in the 2800 block of Union Church Road.