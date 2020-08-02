August 2, 2020

Letter: Still time to make right call

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 2, 2020

In an address to the American Federation of Teachers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highly respected member of the White House COVID-19 taskforce, stated that “you’re (meaning teachers) going to actually be part of the experiment of the learning curve of what we need to know” about returning to school. Let that sink in. Beginning next week, your wife, husband, daughter, son, sister, brother, friend or neighbor will report to work at Rowan-Salisbury Schools as an experiment. Superintendent Lynn Moody and the Board of Education have authorized what was once unthinkable — that being, making teachers and students the subjects of one, big science experiment. (What a learning opportunity!) The test? Will they get the virus or won’t they? 

I cannot understand how our county can proceed with this folly of an experiment, especially when many surrounding systems (33 statewide) have chosen to operate remotely (Plan C). What are Rowan’s leaders refusing to see?

There are lives at stake. Does that matter to anyone? Does a child in a seat matter more than the life of an educator or that child’s caretaker(s) or educator’s loved one back at home? 

Don’t get me wrong: an education is crucial to the future of each and every child. Many need school to get away from horrendous lives at home. 

But what emotional damage would we be doing if that child believes he/she is responsible for the death of his/her caretaker? How productive will that child be? 

Clearly, there are no winners from this virus, but there doesn’t have to be unnecessary losers in Rowan County. It’s not too late to make an about face and do the right and prudent thing. Let’s not put lives on the line for the sake of experimentation.

— B.D. Robinson

Salisbury

