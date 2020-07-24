July 24, 2020

  • 72°

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical storms that broke records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet have triggered watches and warnings both in the Caribbean and along the southern coast of the continental United States.

Tropical Storm Hanna formed late Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, about 385 miles  east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds around 40 mph  and was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning for Hanna was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas, forecasters said. A tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

The formation of Hanna came as Tropical Storm Gonzalo continued to move across the Atlantic about 730 miles  east of the southern Windward Islands. Forecasters said Gonzalo had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. A U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory said the storm was heading west at 14 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles from the center.

The Hurricane Center said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday. As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada.

Tropical Storm Hanna was the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Harvey in 2005. When Gonzalo strengthened into a named storm Wednesday, it became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Did the Salisbury City Council do the right thing when it declared 'Fame' a public safety issue and approved an agreement with the UDC to move the Confederate monument?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Local

Duke University questions contamination at Alcoa’s former Badin Works site

Nation/World

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Education

State’s guidance provides preview of when positive COVID-19 cases emerge in schools

Business

County sees better-than-expected decreases in tax revenue from COVID-19 shutdowns

Coronavirus

County: Child care facility failed to notify health department of positive COVID-19 case

Crime

Vehicle chase comes to end with use of stop sticks in China Grove

Education

Local charter, private schools make reopening plans

Crime

Blotter: Man charged in June home invasion, robbery, second suspect sought

Local

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies receive law enforcement certifications

Crime

Sheriff’s office charges man with obtaining narcotics over dark web, distributing them

Local

How to beat the heat during ongoing summer temperatures

Local

August issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs

Education

Elementary student starts contest to encourage COVID-19 safety

News Main

NC3 baseball: Only a matter of time for Gouge

Crime

Blotter: July 22

News

Trump deploys more federal agents under ‘law-and-order’ push

News

US labs buckle amid testing surge; World virus cases top 15 million

Coronavirus

Rowan’s COVID-19 deaths continue to grow outside of nursing homes

Local

After two years, Spencer smooths out its bumpy Fourth Street ride

Business

With deficit building, city looks for ways to help customers with utility bills

Business

One Love Services provides free mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic